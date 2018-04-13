Two Children on School Bus Involved in Crash in El Cajon: PD

Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a crash involving a school bus in El Cajon.

The bus collided with at least one other car near the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and Ballantyne Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two children were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to the El Cajon Police Department. One of them suffered minor injuries.

It is unclear if the driver of the bus, or any passengers of involved cars were injured.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.