School Bus Crash Possibly Caused by Medical Emergency: CHP

Nearly a dozen students were minorly hurt in a crash involving a school bus in University City Wednesday, San Diego Fire-Rescue said.

A silver car crashed into the school bus with more than 30 children on board near the intersection of Genesee Avenue and Governor Drive just before 8:30 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the fire department.

Crews transported 11 students with minor injuries, mostly complaints of pain, and the driver of the silver car to an area hospital, SDFD said.

The senior woman driving the silver car accelerated as she crashed into the school bus and may have had a medical emergency while driving, CHP Sgt. Steve Koenig.

BREAKING: Driver crashes into a school bus carrying 39 kids from University City High School in #UniversityCity. Stay w #NBC7https://t.co/bZlcgL2twspic.twitter.com/xiPtLfjKLr — Liberty Zabala (@LibertyNBC7SD) December 19, 2018

The agency is investigating to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Both vehicles were traveling slowly and in traffic conditions.

The rest of the students were transferred onto another school bus and taken to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

School police officials were working to notify parents. Sgt. Koenig said there is no need for parents to come to the scene of the crash. Instead, they should contact school officials.

No other information was available.

