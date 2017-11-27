A memorial was held Friday in Del Cerro for Julia Jacobson, 37, a retired Army captain last seen in San Diego on Sept. 2. Investigators believe she was killed, but her body has not yet been found. Her ex-husband was arrested last month in connection with her disappearance and death. (Published Friday, Nov. 10, 2017)

A scholarship has been set up in memory of a retired San Diego army captain missing since September and believed to be dead.

Family and friends have opened an account for a scholarship in remembrance of 37-year-old Julia Jacobson. They also designed pink and black bracelets for Jacobson and her pet Boogie.

Each bracelet dons a paw and a heart, emblazoned with the phrase, "In loving memory of Julia. With brave wings she flies."

The proceeds will benefit Spearfish High School in Spearfish, Dakota, where she attended high school.

"We would love to have as many people as possible wear a bracelet until justice has been served for Julia and Boogie," stated family and friends on a Facebook page called Justice For Julia.

If you are interested in donating, send a check to the following address:

Julia Jacobson Scholarship Fund

First Interstate Bank

1400 North Avenue

Spearfish, SD 57783

Jacobson's relatives said another way to honor her memory is to make donations to Pets for Vets. It's an organization that trains and matches shelter dogs with military veterans. You can donate at their website or mail a check to the following address:

Pets for Vets, Inc.

P. O. Box 10860

Wilmington, NC 28404

They asked donators to include a note mentioning that the gift is in memory of Jacobson by writing "In Memory of Julia Jacobson" in the "Special Instructions to Seller" field of the check.

Although her remains have not been located, Ontario police said that Jacobson was likely killed, based on forensic analysis of her car. In October, the authorities arrested her ex-husband in connection with the suspected killing.

Her family mourned her death on social media with the following statement:

"The loss of Julia is beyond words. There will be no more birthday parties, backyard gatherings, holiday celebrations or other family activities to share. The laughter, hugs, guidance and our sense of security are forever gone and our family’s hearts will be forever broken."

In early November, loved ones gathered at a memorial for Jacobson at the St. Therese Parish. Her family is planning another service in her hometown of Bismarck, North Dakota, on Dec. 1.