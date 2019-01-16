How Much Rain Has Fallen in This Week's Storms?

Rain totals neared two inches for some San Diego County communities with others reporting nearly an inch of rain from this week's winter storms, according to two-day totals released Wednesday by the National Weather Service.

More than two inches of rain was reported in Julian with Santee and De Luz receiving close to 1.5 inches of rain. Communities that have received approximately an inch of rain this week include Oceanside, Encinitas, Carlsbad, Ramona, La Mesa, Lakeside, Rancho Bernardo and Lemon Grove.

More than half an inch of rain fell in Chula Vista, Del Mar, Mission Beach and La Jolla.

San Diegans will get a break from the heavy rain with spotty, light showers in the forecast.

"This morning we're still dealing with the showers but they are on the lighter side," said NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

Temperatures are expected to warm up in the mountains east of San Diego, bringing more rain than snow to those areas, she added.

Moderate to heavy rain was in the forecast for Thursday with the stormy weather clearing by Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement through Friday.

Waves were expected to reach 4 to 6 feet through Thursday and 5 to 8 feet with sets to 10 feet in southern San Diego County on Friday.

With the high surf, there is an increased risk of drowning due to strong rip currents. Beach residents may also see some street flooding, according to the NWS.

Since Jan. 1, San Diego has seen above average rainfall with close to two inches of rain. Parveen said we should reach more than two inches of rain for the month once the storm ends Friday.

