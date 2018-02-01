The roof collapsed during a fire in a storage unit at the Saver's 98 market in Logan Heights. NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports. (Published 4 hours ago)

Part of the roof of a small market in Logan Heights collapsed when a fire sparked in a storage area inside the business, leading to an intense firefight.

The storage area at the Saver’s 98 grocery store located at 1001 29th St. went up in flames at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD).

Many supplies were stockpiled in that section of the store, fueling the blaze that fire investigators believe may have started near a cooler.

As the flames ripped through the store, part of the roof came crumbling down.

These factors proved challenging and temporarily blocked firefighters from accessing the root of the blaze. Firefighters had to cut through metal doors.

Crews from the SDFD and National City Fire Department were able to keep the fire from spreading further into the store, containing it to the storage unit. Firefighters stayed at the scene overnight monitoring hot spots.

No one was hurt in the blaze; the SDFD said the damage to the store is estimated at $50,000 to the building and $100,000 to the contents inside.