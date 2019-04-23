A drawing released Tuesday may help law enforcement officers arrest a man who approached a Santee child and offered her a ride to a game.

A 9-year-old girl was approached on Poplin Drive near Big Rock Park by a man driving a convertible around 6 p.m. on March 28.

After the man offered to take the girl to a game, investigators said the child got scared and quickly rode her bike back to her house. She was not harmed.

One neighbor turned over his security camera video to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department to help solve the case.

The suspect was described as 60 to 70 years old with white hair. He was wearing a red hat and chrome sunglasses, deputies said.

Search Continues for Man Who Tried to Lure Santee Girl

NBC 7's Brittany Ford has more details on the strange abduction attempt. (Published Monday, April 1, 2019)

The man was driving a two-door, silver 1984-1990 Chevrolet Corvette with a T-top. Deputies said the car may be using a license plate with a disabled driver emblem on it.

Anyone with information on the man or the vehicle can call the SDSO’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.