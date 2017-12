NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez reports on the proposal to ban smoking in parks within the city of Santee.

Santee is closer to banning smoking at public parks.

The Park and Recreation Committee voted in favor of that ban Thursday night. The issue now goes to the Santee City Council to consider.

In a survey reported by the California Department of Public Health, 91 percent of Santee residents agreed that smoke-free parks are healthier for everyone.

Santee is the only city in the county where smoking is still allowed in public parks

