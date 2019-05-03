Brush Fire Sparks in Santee Canyon

A fire sparked in a canyon in Santee off Carlton Hills Boulevard, near Mast Park. SkyRanger7 captured images of the blaze at around 2:45 p.m. Friday. (Published 48 minutes ago)

A small brush fire sparked at a homeless encampment in a Santee canyon Friday, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air.

The blaze began just after 2:40 p.m. in vegetation off the 9100 block of Carlton Hills Boulevard, behind Mast Park. The area is near the San Diego River and east of Santee Lakes.

Officials with the Santee Fire Department confirmed the fire originated in a homeless encampment. Because it sparked in a canyon, fire crews were finding it difficult to access and requested additiona engines for backup just before 3 p.m.

As of 3:15 p.m., officials said the fire was burning in moderate to heavy fuels, at a slow rate of spread. There were no people in the canyon and, at this point, no injuries have been reported.

Ground crews were still trying to carve out a path to gain access to the fire. Meanwhile, aircraft were launching from nearby Gillespie Field to conduct water drops over the flames.

No other information was available.

