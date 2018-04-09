San Diego County may see the hottest day of the year this week as temperatures far surpass averages for this time of year, according to forecasters.

Daytime high temperatures in some parts of San Diego County, including Alpine and Ramona, may surpass 20 degrees above average for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The biggest chance of record-breaking temperatures falls west of the mountains as Santa Ana weather pushes warm, dry and gusty conditions westward.

"This is like summer-time heat," NBC 7 Meteorologist Kodesh said. "Even the coastline is running well above average."





The high-pressure system was increasing San Diego County’s risk for wildfires, the NWS said. Inland valleys may see humidity drop to 5 percent Monday afternoon with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour.

By 8 a.m., peak wind gusts were recorded at 48 miles per hour at Sill Hill east of State Route 79, the NWS said.

The extreme heat will be short-lived this time around; by Wednesday, a trough of cool weather will move across Southern California but Santa Ana conditions will return later in the week.

"We'll have roller coaster weather this week (not unusual for Spring) with warm, dry weather [Monday] and [Tuesday], followed by windy, cooler weather Wednesday and Thursday," the NWS said.







