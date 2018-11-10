Fire crews were able to quickly knock down a brush fire Saturday that began after a trailer caught fire along a freeway ramp in San Ysidro.

The California Highway Patrol said the trailer fire began at around 1:30 p.m. along southbound Interstate 805 at the State Route 905 ramp. Within minutes, Caltrans San Diego had shut down the connector between the freeways so firefighters could access the brush area that was burning.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) communications representative Monica Munoz said the fire burned a small patch of brush along the side of the freeway but the black was knocked down immediately.

The trailer, which was loaded with items, was hitched to a truck. The contents appeared to be destroyed.

No one was hurt but Munoz said an ambulance was called to the scene for a woman who had been in the truck. The woman was experiencing anxiety due to the incident but was not injured or burned.

The fire began on the cusp of dangerous fire conditions. San Diego County will be under a red flag warning beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday that will bring strong, gusty winds and low humidity to the region.