Firefighters Gain Control on Canyon Fire Along State Route 905 in San Ysidro

Approximately 1.5 acres burned when fire broke out in the canyon near a school along the highway that runs just north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    Approximately 1.5 acres burned Monday when fire broke out in the canyon near a school along the highway that runs just north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

    The fire was reported along westbound State Route 905 in San Ysidro just after 1 p.m. 

    White smoke could be seen from miles away as the fire burned along the highway near Ocean View Hills Parkway.

    A canyon south of Ocean View Hills School burned. There are other schools in the area including San Ysidro High School. None of the campuses was damaged.

    San Diego Fire-Rescue officials described it as a vegetation fire. Crews quickly had the fire out and estimated the area burned as 1.5 acres.

    The temperature at Brown Field at the time the fire was reported was approximately 86 degrees with 46 percent humidity. 

    No other information was available.

