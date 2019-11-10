Gas Leak at San Marcos Walmart Causes Evacuations

A gas leak at a San Marcos Walmart caused evacuations Sunday afternoon.

San Marcos Fire Department responded to reports of a gas leak around 3:15 p.m. at the Walmart located at 732 Center Drive, San Diego Sheriff's Department Lt. Gilmore said.

The gas leak was reportedly behind the store, next to the garden center.

San Marcos Fire crews requested assistance from sheriff's deputies due to the store evacuation.

SDG&E was dispatching a control crew to the scene, Gilmore added.

The Walmart is located right off State Route 78, west of Interstate 15.

No other information was available.

