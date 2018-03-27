One person was killed in a crash on westbound State Route 78 in San Marcos. NBC 7's Liberty Zabala has details. (Published 2 hours ago)

A woman is dead and a driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving drunk in a crash that left a car teetering on a divider along westbound State Route 78 in San Marcos early Tuesday.

A white Scion was heading westbound on SR-78 when the car lost control exit and hit the center divider near the Barham Drive exit at about 1:55 a.m. Tuesday, California Highway Patrol (CHP) Sgt. Curtis Martin said. The car spun out and crashed into a row of yellow continuators along the right shoulder of the freeway.

The woman in the car’s passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene, Martin said. The driver was injured but conscious and was expected to survive.

The car came to rest with a portion of the vehicle elevated onto the center divider and the continuators, Martin said. The scenario proved dangerous for firefighters.

"It was a dangerous situation and the firefighters had to stabilize the car before they could extricate both victims because they didn’t want any further injury to the victims or themselves," Martin said.

Once both people were removed from the vehicle, the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. He was arrested for driving under the influence and faces charges of vehicular manslaughter, Martin said.

The Barham onramp and some lanes of westbound SR-78 were expected to be closed for several hours as CHP investigated the crash.

CHP said lanes were expected to reopen before the morning commute, but at 6:30 a.m. a Sig Alert was still in effect and traffic was backed up to Interstate 15.

No other information was available.

