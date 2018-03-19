San Marcos Man Sentenced to 50 Years for Girlfriend's Murder - NBC 7 San Diego
San Marcos Man Sentenced to 50 Years for Girlfriend's Murder

Elizabeth Antoinette Perez was found dead inside a car in Escondido in 2016

By Samantha Tatro and NBC Staff

Published 40 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

    Escondido Police Department
    Edward Andrew Long

    A San Marcos man was sentenced Monday to 50 years to life for the first-degree murder of his girlfriend.

    Edward Andrew Long was convicted Feb. 16 for the death of Elizabeth Antoinette Perez. She was found on June 13, 2016, inside her car that was parked on Interstate 15 in Escondido with a single bullet through her head.

    Long was arrested nine days later in Las Vegas and charged in connection with her death.

    Police are unclear if Perez was killed in her car, though the front driver and passenger windows were shattered, and what the circumstances of the death are.

    Long initially became a person-of-interest after police served a search warrant at his house. He was later arrested when police performed a traffic stop in Las Vegas.

    Long has a criminal record and police said the killing was premeditated.

