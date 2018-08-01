Deputies are searching for a suspect who held a keyhole saw blade to a man's neck and demanded his cell phone as he sat in his car in a San Marcos parking lot, the San Diego Sheriff's Department (SDSO) said Wednesday.

SDSO released a sketch of the man believed to be in his early 20s and offered up to $1,000 for tips that lead them to an arrest in the robbery that occurred in a Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot on June 12.

That evening, the suspect abruptly stopped his car behind the victim's car, got out and opened the drivers-side door. He places a 10- to12-inch blade against the man's neck and demanded his iPhone, SDSO said.

"The suspect threatened to cut the victim up and forcefully removed the iPhone from the victim's hand," a release from the sheriff's department said.

The man then took off. He was believed to be about 5 feet 6 to 9 inches tall and 160 to 170 pounds. He had short wavy hair, dark eyes and had severe acne on his face, SDSO said.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hat, a three-quarter length shirt and black cargo shorts. The suspect was driving a light-colored Nissan Versa.

Anyone with information on this case was asked to call SDSO at (760) 510-5200 or online at sdcrimestoppers.org.