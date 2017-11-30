San Diego's Newest Tiger Cubs Now Have Names

One of the cubs was rescued from a vehicle at the border and the other had a mother at the National Zoo who was unable to take care of him.

Moka and Rakan.

Those are the new names for the newest tiger cubs at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

Tiger keepers chose six options from the ancestral homes of each cub. Then, the public voted on their favorites.

Here are the results from 11,000 ballots, according to the San Diego Zoo.

Moka is the Bengal cub who was confiscated by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees at the U.S.-Mexico border. His name means "chance."

His roommate, Rakan, moved to San Diego from the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, D.C. His name means "friend."

The two cubs, who now live on the Tull Family Tiger Trail, were previously at the Safari Park’s animal care center.

Both tigers are critically endangered; their biggest threat is from poachers who illegally sell their body parts, mostly for folk remedies.

Guests can view the cubs every day from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.