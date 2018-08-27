San Diego's Largest School District Heads Back to School

With books and backpacks in hand, tens of thousands of students with San Diego County’s largest school district returned to school Monday.

More than 109,000 students, from elementary aged to 12th grade, were welcomed to schools within the San Diego Unified School District Monday, the first day of the 2018/19 school year.

The school year will mark the first with upgraded security thanks to a $15 million school safety investment.

Some safety improvements were tangible, like 8-foot fences installed around the perimeter of Miramar Ranch Elementary School in Scripps Ranch. Others were made to the curriculum, like in-school programs and counseling for students who may need additional support.

The chief of police for the San Diego Unified School District said he has nearly 40 campus police officers patrolling individual schools and about 1,600 campus surveillance cameras, which feed directly into their dispatch center.

For students at Clairemont High School, where SDUSD's first day of school festivities kicked off with a pep rally, interests were less about their school's new safety measures and more about what opportunities the new school year will present.

"Excited" was a recurring word from students' mouths -- from Clairemont High School water polo player Cameran Kleege, who said he is most excited about another year with his team, to senior Serenity Kennedy, who said she is excited to lead the cheerleading team this year.