Concert Season Kicks Into High Gear

Jack White is just one of many huge acts to announce a San Diego tour date on Tuesday morning. (Photo by Michel Dussack)

Hopefully San Diego music fans have been sockin' some money away because on Tuesday morning, there were four huge shows announced in town that might just make ears perk up.

First and foremost: Jack White is back. The famed White Stripes frontman is about to drop his new solo album, "Boarding House Reach" (out in March), and just announced a huge tour to coincide with its release. The quirky blues-rock revivalist hits SDSU's Viejas Arena on Aug. 21. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. PST. However, there are several different pre-sales happening before that -- so go here and check 'em all out.

Next in line (but first in our hearts): David Byrne is hitting the road again! The former Talking Heads maestro 'stops making sense' on a huge world tour for his upcoming album ("American Utopia") -- and he'll undoubtedly blow our minds at San Diego Civic Theatre on April 17 (in between his Coachella 2018 performances). Tickets go on sale here on Friday, Jan. 19.

Thirdly, MGMT are rolling through town again. Also on a just-announced new album ("Little Dark Age") trek, the "Electric Feel" psych-pop kids are bound to get weird at San Diego Civic Theatre on May 19. Tickets go on sale here Friday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. PST.



Last but not least, '90s alt-rock stalwarts Built to Spill and Afghan Whigs are teaming up for a co-headlining tour that winds its way into town on May 9 at the Observatory North Park (with Ed Harcourt opening). Tickets go on sale here on -- you guessed it -- Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. PST.

With Coachella looming, don't be surprised if and when even more area shows are announced featuring some of the acts scheduled to perform at the April festival. But if you're already lamenting how much money you're about to throw at tickets on Friday, we won't even get into the upcoming What So Not (April 7), Bishop Briggs (May 5) or Dr. Dog (June 2) shows that also go on sale that morning.

(Not to be outdone, right after this article went to publication, Billy Idol announced a San Diego show at Harrah's Resort SoCal on May 24! Wowzers. What. A. Day. Tickets go on sale on, of course, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. PST. -- Ed. note)

Dustin Lothspeich books The Merrow and runs the music equipment-worshipping blog Gear and Loathing in San Diego. Follow his updates on Twitter or contact him directly.