San Diego's 2020 Budget Includes $10M/Year for Trash Pickup

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer on Thursday signed a $4.3 billion budget plan for 2020, and highlighted new funds that will go toward keeping the city tidy.

Mayor Faulconer promised funds for the expansion of his “Clean SD” initiative when he proposed the budget in April.

The funds amount to $10 million annually that will help the city hire second shift crews to fight graffiti and illegal dumping.

The Department of Public works gets many of its tips from the city's Get It Done app. As of Thursday, it had more than 4,500 reports of illegal dumping.

One hot spot for trash dumping is in La Mesa neighborhood where resident Dan Pledger grew up.

his home backs up to a large apartment complex, and when folks move they often leave their unwanted belongings behind.

He showed NBC 7 pictures of junk heaps that included everything from litter and large garbage to furniture and appliances big and small.

Pledger says crews are out there almost weekly.

He said he can’t complain about the extra work crews, but questions whether staffing is the heart of the problem.

“I'm sure it's well thought out and it's going to be productive, but if people don't change their habits, I don't know what else we can do,” he said.

Faulconer’s budget also includes the largest infrastructure investment in city history, and further investments in parks and libraries.