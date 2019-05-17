Homeowner Fires Shots at Would-Be Burglar

A homeowner in San Ysidro fired several shots at someone trying to break into a shed in the backyard, according to San Diego police.

Officers were called to Janse Way in a residential neighborhood east of Dairy Mart Road and west of Interstate 5, less than two miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Just before 4:30 a.m., the homeowner heard something in the backyard.

He found the shed door partially opened. When he went to open the door, the suspect pushed the door and knocked the homeowner backwards.

The homeowner had a gun and fired several rounds in the direction of the would-be burglar. It's not known if anyone was struck by a bullet, police said.

The suspect ran from the yard and has not been located.

The home has been burglarized twice in the past so they have surveillance cameras installed, according to police.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.