Woman Sues City of San Diego for Stray Golf Ball

A woman injured when a golf ball struck her car’s windshield wants the city of San Diego to be held accountable.

Krista Huck was driving along Pershing and 26th street in December when a golf ball landed on her windshield, shattering it.

“It went down to my eye,” she explained Tuesday. “It was the worst spot to hit because this is my upper corner side of the driver’s side.”

Huck went to the emergency room where she was told glass from her car's windshield had scratched her left eye.

Because she said the ball came from the city-owned Balboa Park Golf Course, Huck filed a complaint with the city of San Diego in February.

“They're not keeping residents safe,” she said. “They are not addressing my situation when I was seeking to get reimbursed for my claim and medical bill.”

The city asks for 45 days to process a claim. More than 60 days have passed since Huck filed her claim and she's yet to hear from representatives from the city.