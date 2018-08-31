San Diego Woman Fights City for Rights to Stay in RV Park

San Diego’s housing crisis keeps rearing its ugly head in different places. And it has taken a turn for the worse for at least one resident at the Coastal Trailer Villa RV Park near Mission Bay.

“I have lived at this spot for seven years,” Sandy Eulitt told NBC 7, while standing beside her recreation vehicle home. “Honestly, it’s not possible for me to express the dread that I have.”

Eulitt said the city of San Diego told her she needs to move her RV because there’s a law that says an RV can only stay in one RV park for six months.

She said the law was designed to prevent people who live in RVs from establishing residency.

Eulitt, who lives on disability, was allowed to stay here seven years by the Coastal Trailer Villa property manager. She said her health is at stake if she’s forced to move.

“All those [medical] services are available right here and if I lived further away, I wouldn’t necessarily have those opportunities available to me,” she said.

Eulitt said she can’t afford to leave if she could find another place.

“There is no affordable housing around here," she said. "This is the affordable housing.”

Eulitt filed a complaint in federal court. The complaint asks the courts to allow her to stay in the Coastal Trailer Villa. She argued the city’s ordinance discriminates against people who live in recreational vehicles and violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“I feel very sorry for all the senior citizens, low income, and disabled persons in this city who have no affordable housing, yet are being forced, through no fault of their own, to pick up their home and relocated every six months,” she said.

Most of her neighbors, however, have already left the Coastal Trailer Villa. The property is expected to be sold and developed into apartments. Eulitt is one of a handful of residents still in the RV park. The rest has been blocked off by a chain-linked fence.

“You have no idea the number of sleepless nights I’ve had over this,” she said.

A city of San Diego spokesman said the city is not allowed to comment on pending litigation.