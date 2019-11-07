NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to a witness who came to the aid of a victim and another who confronted the shooter. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019)

When gunfire rang out at a Church's Chicken restaurant in Otay Mesa Wednesday night, bystanders rushed to help three employees struck by bullets, one that was deadly.

David Walker was sitting in his car outside the restaurant on Del Sol Boulevard near Picador Boulevard waiting for his shift at the next-door 7-Eleven when he heard two popping sounds, a pause, and at least three other pops.

"I thought it was fireworks until that started happening, once people started scattering," Walker said.

He described the chaotic scene that followed -- people scattering and screaming for someone to call 911.

Friend of Victims Reacts to Deadly Shooting at Church's Chicken

A relative and friend of the victims described them to NBC 7's Omari Fleming as always smiling and joking around together. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019)

In a moment, a suspected gunman ran out the restaurant's front door "as fast as he could get out of it" and a bleeding man tumbled out the back door and collapsed to the ground.

What happened next was instict for Walker, he said. The brother of a nurse took off his belt and knotted it around the man's wounded arm. Then he tried to plug up another bullet hole near the man's chest.

"He was bleeding so bad and I had to do what he had to do," Walker said.

The man appeared to be close to blacking out, so Walker talked to him about his family -- three kids from the South Bay -- to keep him conscious.

"I was telling him to calm his breathing, talk to me about his family, tell me about his kids and everything just to calm his breathing down," Walker said.

Meanwhile, a man who only wanted to be identified as Jose for fear of his safety was next door and had a view into the restaurant through the drive-through window.

SDPD Captain Details Deadly Shooting at Restaurant in Otay Mesa

SDPD Captain Tom Underwood provided a summary of the deadly shooting at the Church's Chicken restaurant in Otay Mesa. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019)

The suspect was "standing right behind the register and firing at the employees," Jose said. "It just took me by surprise that it was happening."

As the alleged gunman ran out, Jose approached the drive-through window and saw a bleeding woman lying on the ground. Another employee of the restaurant described what had happened.

"A man said 'We’ve just been shot' and he turned around and he had blood on him too," Jose said.

The victim told Jose employees were shot over an argument over a $20 bill. The San Diego Police Department said the bill was a counterfeit $100.

Marco Tervino remembers seeing the suspect go in and out of the eatery several times and heard part of the argument while he was eating dinner inside the Church's Chicken.

2 people Injured,1 Dead at Church's Chicken in Otay Mesa

NBC 7's Joe Little is at Scripps Mercy Hosptial with the latest on the shooting victims at Church's Chicken. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019)

The suspect told one employee who wouldn't accept the bill, "'Hey, are you planning to keep me here all night long,'" Tervino said. A woman asked the suspect to step out of the line.

Tervino left amid the argument and moments before gunfire erupted, he said. He didn't recall seeing the man with a gun.

The three wounded employees were taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital and UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest. One died within an hour of the shooting, SDPD confirmed.

A woman who came to the scene following the shooting told Telemundo 20 her daughter, 30-year-old Maribel Ibañez, was the one who was killed.

A family friend identified the two injured victims as Mario Rojas, who is around 50 years old, and Humberto Ruiz, who is around 40 years old.

Police were still searching for the suspect Thursday morning. He was described as a black man with a thin build in his 30s. He was about 6 feet tall and wearing a light blue sweater, red sunglasses and a Chargers beanie at the time of the shooting.

Update #1 on shooting

Suspect is described as a Black male, 30’s, 6-1, thin build, wearing a light blue sweatshirt & blue “Chargers” beanie. Here is a picture of his car taken from surveillance footage. Call CrimeStoppers at 888-580-8477. pic.twitter.com/5B0oTOdbiL — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) November 7, 2019

Late Wednesday, SDPD released a photo of a dark blue sedan that the suspect may have drove off in. Police said he was last seen driving north on Picador Boulevard.

The agency is likely working with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol to be on the lookout at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, a spokesperson said.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619)531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.