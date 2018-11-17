To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

Otay Ranch Brush Fire Started by Teens: CVFD Chief

People living in Otay Ranch are angry after a fire was started just a few feet from the units of Tersina Apartments. The vegetation fire was started in a park along Santa Cora Avenue. Witnesses believe teenagers may be responsible especially since there was an earlier fire in recent weeks approximately 40 yards away. Chula Vista police are considering the location a "special response area." If another incident happens, police will respond along with firefighters.

DNA Technology Solves Carlsbad Woman's Valentine's Day 2007 Killing

Using cutting-edge DNA technology, Carlsbad police officers and the San Diego District Attorney's Office a man suspected of brutally killing Jodine Serrin in her home on Valentine’s Day 2007. Police said David Mabrito was linked to the murder via the recent advancement of DNA matching technology and genealogical experts. Mabrito, who was a transient, died from suicide in 2011. The same technology helped investigators track down a suspect in the Golden State Killer case.

Retired Deputy U.S. Marshal Killed in Motorcycle Crash in La Mesa

CHP officers are looking for BMW believed to have collided with a motorcycle being driven by a retired U.S. Marshal who was killed in the crash. John Brady was riding his 2017 Yamaha motorcycle on westbound I-8 at State Route 125 on Wednesday, Nov. 7. Brady, who had worked for the U.S. Marshals Service and the Air Force was working at the federal courthouse at the time of his death. "We were blessed," his wife, Cindy Brady said. "Most people could never have what we had. I truly loved him and I know he loved me. It was just wonderful."

Mother Suspected of Driving Drunk in Crash That Injured 3 Children

A mother faces felony charges for the traffic collision that injured three of her children, including an infant who was unrestrained. Mayra Alejandra Gonzalez, 29, was traveling with her three daughters when her Chevy Suburban collided head-on with another car at about 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 12. Her daughters, ages 8, 2, and 9 months were injured in the collision.

Former Gulls Star Willie O'Ree Enters Hockey Hall of Fame

On Monday, Willie O'Ree was finally inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame. In 1958, O'Ree broke hockey's color barrier 11 years after Jackie Robinson did the same thing for Major League Baseball. At the end of his induction speech, O'Ree said the game has grown significantly but the NHL still has issues with inclusion. Then he reminded us all of the opportunity that he received and asked us all a simple favor. "I leave this with you," said O'Ree. "When you return to your communities take a look around. Find a young boy or girl who needs the opportunity to play hockey and give it to them. You never know; they may make history."