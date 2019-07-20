In Case You Missed It: San Diego Weekend News Digest for Saturday, July 20

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

1. Rape Stats: Vast Majority Result in No Arrests in San Diego

Less than ten percent of rapes reported to San Diego Police Department since 2013 have resulted in arrests, according to data obtained by NBC 7 Investigates. See the numbers in this piece from our investigations unit.

2. Seamless Communication Helps Local Fire Crews Fight Fires as One

Eight different fire departments responded to the Vista Fire that sparked in Dehesa underscoring the strong, coordinated effort among San Diego County fire fighting agencies. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda looks at how communication is now key to fighting fires in San Diego County.

3. 'How Did You Get Out?': Murrieta Mother Recounts Gas Explosion Survival

Moments before the Murrieta home burst into flames, the fire marshal had allowed the 27-year-old mother and Navy wife to run back into her home to grab her wallet and a diaper bag. Alexis Haaland told her two kids and her mother, who were waiting on the other side of the street, that she would be right back. "I felt a really big warm gust, and everything just started crashing around me," Haaland said. "I was just holding my head and screaming, ‘Oh my God, oh my God!’ Just waiting for something to hit me." See Allison Ash's report below.

4. First-of-Its-Kind Cannabis Cafe Approved in California

The city of West Hollywood made a landmark decision Tuesday, when it approved a space within its city limits for what's billed as a first-of-its-kind cannabis café. Lowell Farms promises cannabis cuisine and a smoking area, too. However, it's an open air restaurant directly across the street from a synagogue. NBCLA's Robert Kovacik walks us through the controversial decision.

5. Marines Tell Hunter to Stop Using USMC Emblem, Slogan

Indicted congressman, U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter, was in the news again this week. This time - because of a campaign mailer. First, critics claimed the mailer was Islamophobic. Then, the U.S. Marines sent the congressman a cease-and-desist letter demanding he stop using the military branch's emblem and slogan in his campaign materials.

