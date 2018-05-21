Drizzly Morning Commute Ahead - NBC 7 San Diego
Drizzly Morning Commute Ahead

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Jodi Kodesh's Morning Forecast for Monday, May 21, 2018

    Light, constant drizzle overnight has created slick roadways and a wet commute for San Diegans Monday.

    Most areas west of the mountains received at least light drizzle overnight and showers were expected to continue into the early afternoon, NBC 7's meteorologist Jodi Kodesh said

    "It will be a cloudy, drizzly, even wet-roadway type of morning," Kodesh said in NBC 7's First Alert Forecast. 

    Morning commuters were urged to use caution on their way to work Monday.

    "Wet roads all over the place so, please, keep that in mind as you head out the door. Give yourself a little extra time and just be extra careful out there," Whitney Southwick said in NBC 7's First Alert Traffic. 

    Temperatures will remain cool throughout the day, Kodesh said. Some sunshine is expected to peek through rain clouds in the afternoon, but San Diegans should expect cool weather through the first half of the work week. 

