Sun May Peek Out After Morning Drizzle

Cloudy skies bring June Gloom back to San Diego

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    The common weather condition known to San Diegans as "June Gloom" returns Tuesday with cloudy skies in the forecast and possible sprinkles or drizzle. 

    There were no weather advisories issued for Tuesday. Just a forecast that expects cloudy skies with temperatures that may be a bit chilly for some. 

    "It will be another day where the weather pattern in place is allowing the marine layer to blanket much the coast and inland valleys, even into the foothills for much of the day, but we may see more breaks of sun inland than what we saw Monday," said NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

    Before you step outside, you may want to grab that hoodie or jacket. 

