First Fall Storm Brings Rain and Snow to San Diego County
By
Monica Garske
11 PHOTOS
2 hours ago
Published 2 hours ago
And then, it was fall.
The first significant storm system of the 2019 fall season swept San Diego this week, bringing with it heavy rainfall, lightning strikes and even snow.
Here's how the storm looked around the county.
