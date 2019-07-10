Job Fair for US Military Veterans Heads to San Diego

Two U.S. troops died and six Americans were wounded, including four military personnel and two civilians in the attack.

More than 62 employers will take part in a job fair Thursday in San Diego geared toward U.S. military veterans looking for a new career path.

DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the San Diego Veterans Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 3p.m. at the Scottish Rite Event Center at 1895 Camino del Rio South.

According to RecruitMilitary, the event is free for veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, members of the U.S. National Guard and reservists. Employers that will partake in the job fair include Orkin Pest Control, Intel Corporation, the Chula Vista Police Department, and Southern Utah University, to name a few. You can see the full list of exhibitors here.

The job fair’s website says more than 430 job seekers are expected to attend the San Diego event including more than 160 U.S. Navy sailors and 100+ U.S. Marines. As of Wednesday afternoon, the website said 20 military spouses were also signed up to attend the job fair.

In addition to helping veterans land jobs, RecruitMilitary is currently focusing its efforts on the more than 600,000 military spouses in the U.S. who are unemployed or underemployed, a spokesperson said.

In addition to job fairs like Thursday’s event in San Diego, RecruitMilitary runs an online database of jobs that may be of interest to U.S. veterans and military spouses. At last check, the database offered 235,090 active jobs.