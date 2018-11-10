The festival offered live music and kids' activities, as well as free food & drink samples. (Published Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018)

San Diego Veterans Honored at Salute to Service Festival by NBC 7 and Telemundo 20

Veterans and their families enjoyed a special day on USS Midway Saturday as part of the Salute to Service Festival.

Nearby, San Diegans will gather for the annual Veterans Day Parade as the nation honors those who have served their country.

On Saturday, November 10, veterans who checked in with their military identification at the NBC 7/Telemundo 20 booth outside the museum received free admission for their entire family.

The festival offered live music and kids' activities, as well as free food & drink samples from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Educational seminars on using VA benefits, building your equity and repairing your credit score were also offered by Thank You Heroes Home Rebate Program.

The NBC 7/T20 booth raffled off prizes. Talent like NBC 7's Joe Little, Bridget Naso, Liberty Zabala, Danny Freeman, Danielle Radin and Audra Stafford were there along with Telemundo 20's Guadalupe Venegas and Ana Cristina Sánchez.

On behalf of NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 we would like to say thank you to all our veterans!