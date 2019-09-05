Gas Leak Forces Evacuations at VA San Diego in La Jolla

A gas leak forced evacuations at the VA San Diego Healthcare System building in La Jolla Thursday afternoon.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said a two-story building at the hospital was being evacuated as of 2:58 p.m. By 3:29 p.m., the leak was secured and staff had began repopulating the building, an SDFD spokesperson said.

A hospital spokesperson said a gas odor was reported in the dental and spinal cord injury centers at around 2:15 p.m.

The hospital evacuated all of its outpatient facilities and 22 patients in the inpatient portion of the spinal care facility, the spokesperson said.

SDFD and San Diego Gas and Electric crews both responded.

The hospital is located at 3350 La Jolla Village Drive ion San Diego.

No other information was available.

