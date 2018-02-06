San Diego Union-Tribune Being Sold Again?

A sign sits on display at the front entrance to the offices of the San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper on March 18, 2009 in San Diego, California.

Could the San Diego Union-Tribune be changing ownership again?

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that the newspaper's parent company, Tronc Inc., was going to sell the Union-Tribune in a deal involving the Los Angeles Times.

According to the report, Los Angeles physician Patrick Soon-Shiong would buy both papers from Tronc.

The San Diego Union-Tribune published an article written by the Washington Post reporter on the SDUT website at 2:30 p.m. with no additional information.

Tribune Publishing Co. purchased the only daily print newspaper in San Diego from real estate developer Douglas Manchester for $85 million in May 2015.

The company immediately announced the elimination of 178 positions, many from the UT’s printing and delivery divisions.

Employees at the company’s Los Angeles printing facility handle those duties for San Diego County customers.

Manchester initially purchased the newspaper and its real estate holdings in 2011.

In an interview with voiceofsandiego, Manchester said he paid above $110 million for the newspaper which he reportedly said was less than the asking price.