District Invests in New School Safety Improvements

The San Diego Unified School District is fast-tracking plans to improve safety in local schools, including upgrades to fences on campuses. NBC 7's Melissa Adan reports. (Published 5 hours ago)

With the issue of gun violence at schools in the forefront, the district is using a $15 million investment to fast-track new safety improvements to campuses in San Diego.

The San Diego Unified School District (SDUSD) is investing $15 million to upgrade school safety, improving security measures across local schools including at Miramar Ranch Elementary School in Scripps Ranch.

On that campus, the funding is being used to replace all fencing with taller, 8-foot-tall fences to keep unauthorized trespassers off school grounds.

The principal at Miramar Ranch said safety is the top priority and credits parents for being vocal and pushing to get those funds put to work quickly.

Wayne Cottrell, a parent at the elementary school, told NBC 7 he supports the safety efforts, but doesn’t want his children feeling trapped.

“You know, it’s a beautiful campus but, on the other hand, you don’t want the school to be like a prison, enclose the students in this chain-link fencing,” Cottrell said.

Other efforts underway include in-school programs and counseling for students to help prevent emotionally vulnerable students from becoming disconnected from their classmates, identify and assist at-risk students and make it easier to report and deal with bullying.

The district is also looking to install new security cameras at schools and make sure each school has a detailed response plan in place in case anything were to happen.