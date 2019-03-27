As sexual assault allegations came out against San Diego Unified School Board trustee Kevin Beiser, pressure mounted for his resignation. NBC 7's Rory Devine has more. (Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019)

What to Know Kevin Beiser teaches math in middle school for the Sweetwater Union High School District

Lawsuit filed by a man who worked for Beiser on political campaigns beginning in 2014 and ending in 2018

Fellow school board members have called for Beiser's resignation

Kevin Beiser, a local teacher who also serves as a member of the San Diego Unified School District School Board, met with Democratic Party officials before allegations of sexual misconduct were made public in an attempt to keep them from coming out, the Voice of San Diego reported Wednesday.

Beiser was accused of sexual assault and sexual harassment by several men including one who filed a lawsuit on March 18.

The lawsuit was filed by a former employee who accuses Beiser of sexual harassment, hostile work environment, gender violence, sexual battery, sexual assault and emotional distress.

The plaintiff who is identified as "John Doe" in the lawsuit spoke with NBC 7 and described being alone with Beiser in a bar in Washington, D.C. in June 2013. The next day, the plaintiff said he awakened in a hotel room and became aware he had been date-raped, according to the lawsuit.

School Board Trustee Accused of Sexual Misconduct

NBC 7's Rory Devine heard from Kevin Beiser's accuser. (Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019)

Doe would later work for Beiser on his school board campaigns and ask for his endorsement in his own political career. He told NBC 7 he had hoped Beiser would help him with his own political aspirations, but said Beiser "turned out to be a predator."

“I cannot stand silent and see further abuse of young men that are trying to make a way in politics,” Doe said.

Another accuser told NBC 7 about a separate incident in Sacramento where Beiser allegedly touched the accuser's privates while the men rode in a cab. The contact was unwelcome and the accuser told Beiser to stop.

Voice of San Diego reported on March 19 that several men had approached the news website with allegations of sexual misconduct involving Beiser.

In a statement released the day after the lawsuit was filed, Beiser told NBC 7, “We were first made aware of these allegations less than 24 hours ago. There is no truth to these allegations. We believe they are politically motivated and we intend to vigorously defend ourselves.”

Voice of San Diego is now reporting a former chair of the local Democratic Party and a member of the Democratic National Committee met with Beiser in January regarding rumors of sexual misconduct involving the school board trustee.

The website also reports that a former political consultant and activist who worked with Beiser on a 2018 campaign talked with Beiser in December. After a phone conversation, the consultant said he felt Beiser was "on a witch hunt to find out who said what about him," the consultant said.



Read Read the full report in the Voice of San Diego.

Beiser, a Democrat, has represented District B on the school board since 2010. His current term expires in December 2022.

The spokesperson for the Sweetwater Union High School District said Beiser was on leave from his job as a math teacher at Castle Park Middle School.

The San Diego County Democratic Party voted 57-4 in favor of calling for Beiser's resignation the day after the lawsuit became public.

The San Diego Unified School District told NBC 7, "As this matter will be handled by the courts, the district has no comment on the pending litigation."

NBC 7 has attempted to contact Beiser since the allegations were made public and local officials demanded his resignation. Beiser issued one written statement but has not responded to our requests for an interview.