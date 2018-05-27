San Diego-Tulsa Flight Diverted to Phoenix Because of 'Odor'

A San Diego flight bound for Tulsa was diverted to Phoenix due to what was described by passengers as an “odor that came through the plane and was then gone,” Phoenix Fire said.

Frontier Flight 1764 left San Diego at 6:50 a.m. Sunday and landed in Phoenix around 11:25 a.m.

The plane landed safely, and the passengers were able to deplane in Phoenix. Seventeen passengers requested to be evaluated by Phoenix Fire, and a 62-year-old man was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The cause of the odor will be investigated by Frontier, Phoenix Fire said.

This is the second time in a week a Frontier flight on the San Diego-Tulsa route has been diverted because of an in-cabin odor.

On May 20, Flight 1839 from Tulsa to San Diego had to be diverted to Albuquerque because of a chemical smell.



