San Diego Theater Week Returns With Value-Priced Tickets

“No matter where you live in San Diego County you're not far away from an amazing performing arts venue. The goal of Theatre Week is to get you into a seat," said D. Candis Paule, President of the nonprofit San Diego Performing Arts League.

By Samantha Tatro

Published at 5:08 PM PST on Feb 1, 2018

    San Diegans will have a chance to see some of the country's best local theater during San Diego Theater Week, returning again this year with new, value-priced tickets. 

    “No matter where you live in San Diego County you're not far away from an amazing performing arts venue.  The goal of Theatre Week is to get you into a seat," said D. Candis Paule, President of the nonprofit San Diego Performing Arts League (SDPAL).

    The annual event, which runs from Feb. 15 to 25, is introducing new ticket pricing in 2018. All tickets will be offered at $15, $30 or $45 price points.

    Organizations that are dark that week will also have deals for later dates, so long as you buy your tickets by Feb. 25. 

    Executive Director of SDPAL Gary Kramer said in 2017, San Diegans bought five times more tickets than they did in the year prior. 

    This year, they want to introduce even more locals to theater across San Diego, considered some of the best in the country. 

    “We're working to introduce even more San Diegans to their local performing arts venues," Kramer said in a statement. "From Escondido to the Silver Strand and everywhere in between - their options are considerable.”

    Participating theaters include La Jolla Playhouse, Coronado Playhouse, Cygnet Theatre, Diversionary Theatre, Lamb's Players Theatre, New Village Arts, North Coast Rep, The Old Globe Theatre, Patio Playhouse, San Diego Ballet, San Diego Junior Theatre and more. 

    For more information on San Diego Theatre Week, click here. 

