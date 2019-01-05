A detective with the Hemet Police Department reportedly shot a 17-year-old boy from San Diego during a traffic stop, officers said.

The incident happened Wednesday at around 9:45 p.m. near North San Jacinto Street in Hemet, according to police. Hemet is located in Riverside County.

Detectives believed the teen was driving a stolen vehicle from San Diego after completing a records check.

This is when officers began treating the stop as high-risk.

During the traffic stop, the boy sustained a gunshot wound, Hemet police said. His injuries were not life-threatening.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital and was later released to his guardian.

The investigation is ongoing with the HPD’s Crime Suppression Unit.

Anyone with information was asked to call Hemet police at (951) 765-2324.

No other information was available.

