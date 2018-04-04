SDUSD Teachers Reach Tentative Agreement on 3-Year Contract

Teachers working in the San Diego Unified School District have reached a tentative agreement on a three-year contract, a San Diego Education Association spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

"I'm thrilled that we have a tentative agreement with our teachers, nurses, and counselors to provide a quality education for all of our students," Kevin Beiser, President San Diego Unified School Board said.

The agreement was reached at 1:40 a.m. Details will be released in the afternoon, Beiser said.

A teachers union spokesperson confirmed the deal had been reached but would not release details until members were notified.

More Budget Cuts Planned for SDUSD

NBC 7's Monica Dean and Voice of San Diego's Ashly McGlone report on how the San Diego Unified School District could be impacted by more budget cuts. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018)

Before Tuesday's bargaining session, the teachers union had shared their most recent offer with members.

It included a 2 percent one-time payment for the 2017 - 2018 school year with an additional 2.5 percent raise effective July 1, 2018, three weeks of maternity leave and caps on class sizes at 36 students for secondary schools and 34 students for 4-6 classes with 24:1 for TK-3 grades.

In December, trustees approved $47 million in broad cuts. School officials sent a survey to parents in January asking parents to weigh in on what services are considered priorities.

SDUSD tried to cut $124 million from their $1.4 billion operating budget last year. Most of the money came from cuts to employees. The district issued more than 1,500 layoff notices and offered early retirement options that attracted 1,100 people.

There are 850 fewer people employed in the district in the 2017-2018 school year.

Employee salaries cost the district's general fund $65 million less this year but employee benefits rose by $32.4 million partly due to the early retirement incentive paid out over 5 years.

