San Diego police cordoned an area in front of a home along 50th Street in Talmadge where they launched a search Friday for a sex assault suspect.

A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in San Diego's Talmadge area last week will appear in court for the first time Wednesday.

Leonard Derrick, 42, was arrested on March 29 in connection with a burglary and sexual assault that allegedly happened a week earlier along 50th Street near El Cajon Boulevard.

According to police, on March 22 at 5:45 a.m., Derrick allegedly attacked a woman. After the assault, he demanded the victim give him money and her car keys. He took off in the victim's vehicle, which was later found abandoned about a mile away from the crime scene.

Police launched a search for the sex assault suspect. A few days later, investigators released a sketch of the suspect in hopes of identifying him.

Derrick was ultimately arrested and booked into San Diego Central Jail on several felony counts including assault during a first-degree burglary and rape by force. His bail was initially set at $1 million.