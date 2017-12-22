Stone Brewing Selling Beers in China, Officially

Stone Brewing has started selling its beers in China.

The Escondido-based company’s brews have been available in China through the so-called grey market without company approval and were often shipped warm and with their expiration dates removed, said Greg Koch, Stone Brewing executive chairman and co-founder.

Stone beer is now shipped via the company’s cold, expedited supply chain. Temperatures are tracked throughout shipping.

“I returned from China energized and blown away by the welcome we received,” Koch said. “Our reputation has evidently preceded us, and I loved being there as our fans enjoyed the bold and complex aromas of flavors of uber fresh Stone beers for the first time.”

Among the Chinese locations stocking Stone beer are Liangshi Brewery’s Dao Taproom in Beijing; Tipsy Bar & Restaurant, Bravo, and The South 12 Craft Beer Bar in Guangzhou; Hugo Brewpub’s Foam Ranger Taproom in Xi’an; The Pub in Shenzhen; and Dazhimen Beer Restaurant, and Commune in Wuhan.