San Diego Police Track Down Stolen FedEx Truck

A FedEx employee called San Diego police Friday to report his logo-emblazoned work truck had been stolen, saying he caught a glimpse of the truck as it was driven away.

A lieutenant with the San Diego Police Department said the FedEx truck – a standard white truck bearing the company’s recognizable purple and orange lettering on its sides – was stolen along the 200 block of South Willie James Jones Avenue in the Shelltown area during the 10 a.m. hour.

Police began searching for the truck and soon tracked it down at 43rd and Z streets, about two miles southeast of the location where it had been stolen.

SkyRanger 7 captured video of the FedEx truck parked at the intersection as officers investigated the incident. The truck was stalled in the right lane near a stoplight, with several police cars surrounding it.

One person was detained at the scene, police confirmed.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.