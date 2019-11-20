For a swimming standout from San Diego State University, NOW is her time. After an impressive performance in the pool at a high-stakes competition this week, the athlete has qualified for the U.S. Olympic Time Trials.

SDSU senior Morganne McKennan, 21, competed in the 100 breaststroke this past Tuesday at the Mizzou Invitational Long Course Time Trials. She touched the wall in 1:09:08.

So, what does that mean in real time?

It means McKennan clocked the “fastest long course time in program history,” according to SDSU.

“Morganne was super aggressive in the race and just hung tough all the way to the end,” head coach Mike Shrader said in a press release Wednesday. “We are all very excited for her success. We have a lot of racing to look forward to this weekend and are excited to see what the rest of our swimmers will do.”

McKennan’s big splash at the Mizzou event means she will compete in the U.S. Olympic Time Trials from June 21, 2020, to June 28, 2020, in Omaha, Nebraska. There, McKennan will compete to snag a spot on the U.S. National Team for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

According to the university’s athletics website, McKennan – an accounting major at SDSU – hails from San Jose, California, where she competed as a swimmer at Archbishop Mitty High School. In her high school days, she was ranked the No. 28 swimmer in California. Her dad was also a swimmer in high school.

Quite fittingly, McKennan’s bio cites the most decorated Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps, as her favorite athlete.

SDSU said the Aztecs will compete in the Mizzou Invitational Wednesday through Friday.