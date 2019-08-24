SDPD Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting - NBC 7 San Diego
SDPD Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting

By Danica McAdam and R. Stickney

Published Aug 24, 2019 at 9:37 PM | Updated at 11:18 PM PDT on Aug 24, 2019

    San Diego police homicide detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the El Cerrito neighborhood.

    Officers closed Adelaide from 58th to Vale following the report of a shooting just after 8 p.m.

    Neighbors told NBC 7 they heard 6 to 7 consective gunshots.

    The neighborhood is located south of El Cajon Boulevard and west of College Avenue.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

