SDPD Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting

San Diego police homicide detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the El Cerrito neighborhood.

Officers closed Adelaide from 58th to Vale following the report of a shooting just after 8 p.m.

Neighbors told NBC 7 they heard 6 to 7 consective gunshots.

The neighborhood is located south of El Cajon Boulevard and west of College Avenue.

No other information was available.

