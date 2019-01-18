San Diego Second Most Popular Destination in California for Airbnb in 2018 - NBC 7 San Diego
San Diego Second Most Popular Destination in California for Airbnb in 2018

According to Airbnb, the collective income for San Diego-based hosts in 2018 was $213 million

By Mariel Concepcion - SDBJ Staff

Published 16 minutes ago

    Instagram/@jonnyvictorino
    Instagram user @jonnyvictorino snapped this stunning shot of the San Diego skyline.

    San Diego County had a total of 1 million guests stay in Airbnbs in 2018, making it the second-most active city in California after Los Angeles.

    According to a news release, the collective income for San Diego-based hosts was $213 million in 2018, coming in second after L.A.'s $613 million.

    Overall, the California host community earned a combined $2 billion in income while welcoming approximately 9.5 million guests in 2018.

    According to the news release, there are over 89,000 hosts in the state who typically earn about $12,000 annually in supplemental income.

    In third place was San Francisco, with 392,000 guest arrivals in 2018 and $143 million in host income for the year.

