The Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego is home to the famous Addison restaurant.

The San Diego restaurant Addison earned the city's only Michelin star this week.

The Michelin Restaurant guide released its first-ever California edition on Monday night.

Only one San Diego restaurant made the list. In constrast, Los Angeles and Orange County have 25 Michelin star restaurants and the Bay Area has 16.

The anonymous Michelin inspectors consider a single star restaurant to be a "very good restaurant in its category," two stars a worthy detour and three a special journey.

William Bradley's Addison, located at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, is one of San Diego's most expensive and most formal restaurants.

Chef Bradley is a native San Diegan; he's been nominated for the prestigious James Beard Award four times. Bradley's chef de cuisine is Stefani De Palma.

“We are just honored as a restaurant and a city to be included in such a prestigious guide and look forward to the future," Bradley told Eater San Diego.

Eight San Diego restaurants received Bib Gourmand status last week, a category that recognizes hidden gems. Campfire, Cucina Sorella, Cucina Urbana, El Jardin, Juniper & Ivy, Kettner Exchange, Lola55, and Solare received that honor.

