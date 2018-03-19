Sonic Boom Heard Across the County

Several residents in San Diego County have reported hearing an apparent sonic boom that shook their homes Monday morning.

NBC 7 first heard calls from locals wondering what the noise was just after 9 a.m.

The U.S. Geological Survey, the agency that monitors earthquake activity, has no reports of a quake in our area.



Reports like this one aren't uncommon, and military aircraft with supersonic capabilities frequent the county's airspace. But the last time reports of a disturbing sonic boom surfaced it was air, not jets, that was to blame.

A similar incident rumbled homes throughout the county last November. Researchers at the Center for Scientific Research and Higher Education in Ensenada said the event may have been caused by a meteorological phenomenon generated by the contrast of hot and cold air masses.

The clash of masses produces a rumble that can cause windows to vibrate.

NBC 7 will continue following these reports and update you with the latest information.

