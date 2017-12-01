San Diego Man Wins $750K With Lucky 'Scratchers' Ticket - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

San Diego Man Wins $750K With Lucky 'Scratchers' Ticket

When Marco Amador, 39, checked his lottery ticket, he was in utter schock

By Monica Garske

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Join The Holiday Toy Drive
    California Lottery
    An example of a "Mystery Crossword Scratchers" ticket provided by the California Lottery.

    With 10 little words and one lucky lottery ticket, a San Diego man recently won big – claiming a $750,000 prize.

    Marco Amador, 39, stopped by a Stater Bros. supermarket located at 1048 North El Camino Real in Encinitas and bought a $10 “Mystery Crossword Scratchers” ticket.

    The game, which he recently started playing, challenges players to successfully form 10 words, crossword puzzle style. The chance of winning the $750,000 grand prize is one in 1,233,283, according to the California Lottery website.

    Well, Amador – the manager of a local auto detail shop – beat the odds.

    Lottery officials said Amador was at work one day when he realized one of the puzzles on his “Scratchers” ticket had completed 10 words. He raced to a store with a California Lottery Check-A-Ticket verification machine and scanned his ticket.

    He stood there, staring at the screen. The look on Amador’s face changed so drastically that a store employee asked him if he was okay, lottery officials said in a press release.

    “I just pointed at the machine,” Amador said. “I was just kind of blank and I was looking (pale).”

    Shocked, he went back to work.

    “It was kind of hard to think straight,” he recalled. “I kept wondering what am I going to do? I was a little headachy, but a good headache.”

    Amador claimed the ticket at the California Lottery’s San Diego District Office. He said he may buy a house with his winnings.

    He had only played the “Mystery Crossword Scratchers” game a few times before his victory, as he was more of a Mega Millions and Powerball player.

    “I think it’s a good game. It’s a good one now,” he joked.

    Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices