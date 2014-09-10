Locals who will be remembered on 9/11: (L to R) Brian Sweeney, Deora Bodley, Brent Woodall and Father Francis Grogan.

Among those who will be remembered on the 18th anniversary of 9/11, there will be locals who died in the crashes of four planes in New York, Washington, D.C. and Pennsylvania.

Brian Sweeney's name will be among those read Wednesday as America stops to remember the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001.

The one-time Pacific Beach resident was aboard Flight 175 on that fateful day and managed to leave his wife a voicemail moments before he died that begins, "Hi Jules, it's Brian. Listen, I'm on an airplane that's been hijacked."

His widow, Julie Sweeney Roth, has shared the recording with the 911memorial.

New York Remembers 9/11

"I'm thankful for it," she said. "I know without a shadow of a doubt what he was thinking. The calmness of his voice soothed me. So I do have that."

There were others from San Diego who lost loved ones that day.

Susie Ward Baker of La Mesa lost her son, 38-year-old Tim Ward, a project manager for Rubios and 1987 graduate of San Diego State University. He was also on Flight 175.

Ramona resident Ann Browne was anticipating a visit from her brother Father Francis Grogan from Massachusetts. A friend had given him a first-class ticket on the United flight.

Robert Penninger, 63, of Poway was on American Airlines Flight 77 when it crashed into the Pentagon. A classic car and motorcycle enthusiast, Penninger was said to enjoy showing his 1999 Cobra Mustang at area car shows.

"Bob Penninger loved life, always living it to the fullest. He always tried to find humor in any situation," his wife Janet told the Washington Post.

9/11 Victim's Sister: Healing Takes Time

Murial Borza was just a girl when she lost her 20-year-old sister on Flight 93. Rory Devine reports. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2011)

Stock trader Brent Woodall, the son of a La Jolla couple, called his parents from Tower 2 when the first plane crashed into the WTC. He called again later to say he was getting out but perished in the tower collapse.

Woodall graduated La Jolla High School where a memorial award and scholarship was created to recognize outstanding baseball players, something Woodall excelled at before beginning a career in finance.

Deora Bodley, a 20-year-old college student from Mira Mesa, was visiting friends in New Jersey before boarding United Flight 93. A graduate of La Jolla Country Day, Bodley was about to start her junior year at the University of Santa Clara.

Bodley's sister spoke with NBC 7 three years ago and said she thinks about her sister every day.

"I don't think there's ever been a day that I've not had her in my mind," said Murial Borza.

To mark the anniversary, visit the 911memorial.org website and listen to oral histories from those who witnessed the events including first responders and survivors or listen to The Survivor Tree, a children's poem about a tree found by workers at the site of the memorial.

Or take part in one of these local events:

A memorial will be held in front of the Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace & Justice in the Garden of the Sky marking the moments the four planes crashed beginning at 8:46 a.m. PT.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer will take part in a special ceremony at the Midway Museum from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. along the Embarcadero. Museum admission is free for those two hours to allow the public to attend the event.

Eleven international filmmakers, each from a different county, gives their own vision of the events in New York City during the September 11 attacks, in a short film of 11 minutes, 9 seconds, and one frame - shown at 1 p.m. In addition, there will be a discussion at 4 p.m. - both events at the Central Library.

A wreath will be placed at the 9/11 Memorial Tree in Warren Mall on the campus of UC San Diego at 8 a.m. and noon.

San Diego State University will remember 9/11 at a special ceremony at 10 a.m. near the Campanile Walkway flagpole in front of Hepner Hall.

National City Firefighters Local 2744 will hold their annual 9/11 Breakfast and Remembrance Ceremony beginning at 7 a.m. followed by a ceremony at 8:45 a.m.

Honor those killed by giving the gift of life at the 13th Annual Patriots Day Blood Drive at the Hall of Champions in Balboa Park from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cuyamaca College will hold a memorial ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on the Grand Lawn to honor those who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks.

Coronado High School Navy Junior ROTC will plant 2,977 flags in the quad. Each will have the name of one of the victims of the Sep 11, 2001 terrorist attack. A moment of silence and taps will take place for students at 9:30 a.m.