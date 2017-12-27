Ready or not, the marijuana takes a giant step forward on January 1, the day recreational marijuana use becomes legalized in the state of California, and businesses are ready.

“Apothekare” is one of nine businesses permitted by the City of San Diego to sell marijuana recreationally; San Diego is the only city in San Diego County allowing recreational pot shops. Because of this, owner Goyal is going all out.

From the sidewalk, Apothekare looks just like any other high-end shop.

But inside you’ll find chocolate bars that look “like something you'd find at Godiva store or shopping mall," Owner Rakesh Goyal describes. Refrigerator shelves are lined with bottles of juice, tea and other drinks. They have skin care products and more.

San Diego Businesses Receive Recreational Marijuana Permits

One of San Diego's newest approved pot dispensaries gave NBC 7's Steven Luke a tour of what they will be selling starting Jan. 1, but not all are happy with the new dispensary. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017)

The difference — they are made with marijuana.

Goyal is a University of San Diego graduate and has worked in real estate, but he made the leap to the marijuana business, not from the perspective of a user, but from the perspective of someone looking to make money on the new law.

“All business, all business," Goyal said when asked what his reasons were for opening the shop.

But because of the nature of his business, Goyal faces additional challenges.

"It’s still considered a schedule 1 substance, so federal government ranks it right up there with heroin, LSD, Goyal said. “As such, banks are not allowed to take this business."

Apothekare is an all-cash business - which Goyal says can get dangerous and risky.

A danger that nearby businesses feel as well, but for different reasons.

"Crime in the neighborhood, it brings crime to the neighborhood," said Merrily Weldeen, who works as the leasing agent for an office building, and works next door to Apothekare. "I think it's an injustice to children and to society itself, they want to keep everyone rumdum."

Goyal who owns another shop in Kearny Mesa said he never once had an incident and plans to take extra precaution, by using surveillance cameras, bulletproof glass, and two security guards.

He hopes to win over all of his neighbors with time and hopefully a few new customers too.