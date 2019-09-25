Rainy Night Caps Two Days of Fire Weather

After hot, dry and breezy weather set the table for two wildfires that forced evacuations in San Diego's East County on consecutive days, a healthy dose of rain fell Wednesday night and was expected to continue Thursday.

NBC 7's First Alert Doppler 7 spotted rain approaching the county from the east at around 10 p.m. By 10:50 p.m. it showed rain falling in El Cajon, La Mesa and Spring Valley.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Dagmar Midcap said there was a chance of thunderstorms Wedneday night through Thursday, mostly over the mountains.

There were also isolated chances of showers along the coastline, Midcap said.

